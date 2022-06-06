Floyd named TCTA Outstanding Trustee of the Year

The Tennessee County Trustees Association has selected Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd as the State of Tennessee Outstanding Trustee of the Year in recognition of exemplary service to the State of Tennessee and to the Citizens of Weakley County.

Floyd said, “It is so wonderful to be honored in such a special way by my fellow trustees of this great state. I am blessed with a job I love, wonderful people in my office, and friends in the courthouse that I get to work with each day. Thank you, Weakley County, for allowing me the blessing of being your County Trustee.”

Marci Floyd was appointed as the Weakley County Trustee on November 1, 2008 and was elected by the public to serve on September 1, 2010. She has worked for Weakley County Government since March 2000. She is married to Jeff Floyd and they have two sons Joshua and Jacob. She was raised in Greenfield.

In 1998, she graduated Cum Laude from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a major in accounting. She is a 1994 alumni member of Leadership Weakley County.

Floyd completed the County Officials Certificate Training Program and received her certificate as a Certified Public Administrator. She is a member of the Dresden Lions Club and the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce. She has served as the Secretary/Treasurer, Vice-President (2 years) and President of the West Tennessee Trustees Association. She served as the State TCTA secretary in 2019 and chairman of the TCTA Audit Committee in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In May of 2013, she was selected as the West Tennessee Trustee of the Year. In November of 2019, she was selected as the COAT Outstanding County Trustee of the Year. She is currently serving as the Tennessee County Trustees Association President, 2nd Vice President of the County Officials Association of Tennessee, and serves on the Finance, Legislative and Personnel Committees for COAT.

Floyd’s fellow county official and friend April Wright Jones said, “Marci is not only a public servant but a pillar in this community. Our community was devasted by a tornado in December. There was total destruction all around the courthouse. Who was there the next morning cutting up trees and assisting others who lost their homes and everything? Marci & Jeff Floyd. Her wealth of knowledge and memory is incredible. Who do our local candidates go to to seek advice for running a great campaign? Marci Floyd. She is the best friend, co-worker, and neighbor.”