Officials with the Department for Public Health in Kentucky are reporting the first four flu-related deaths of the flu season.

Health officials have raised the flu activity rating to “widespread”, which indicates increased flu cases, or flu outbreaks, in at least half of the state’s regions.

In addition to the four deaths, Public Health officials are reporting 1,622 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in regions across the state since August 4th.

Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Angela Dearinger, said the flu deaths are a reminder that flu can be a serious illness, for those both young and old.

She encourages everyone to receive a flu vaccination, and urges anyone who has the flu to stay at home and avoid contact with others.