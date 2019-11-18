A Tennessee Department of Health initiative will provide flu protection tomorrow across the state.

A campaign called “Fight Flu Tennessee” will be held in every county, with free immunizations offered to the public by health department officials.

Flu season has begun in Tennessee, with confirmed cases on the rise.

The Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control, is recommending a yearly flu vaccine for everyone aged six months and older.

Locally, flu vaccinations can be obtained at the Martin Fire Station #3 from 10:00 until 1:00; the Obion County Public Library from 2:30 until 5:00; Lake County High School from 10:00 until 1:00; and Gibson County Courthouse from 10:00 until 1:00.