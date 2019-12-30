A small, two seat plane was forced to land in a farm field near Hickman on Friday afternoon.

Thunderbolt News was told the pilot opted to make the landing west of Hickman, near Wilson Hill, after dense fog moved into the area around 3:00.

The pilot and passenger were traveling from Carbondale, Illinois to Memphis and were uninjured in the landing.

A nearby resident, who is also a pilot, helped the couple to remove the plane from the field.

On Saturday morning, the pilot and passenger did a take off using the roadway, and continued on their trip.