The annual “Taste of Ken-Tenn” will take place Thursday in Union City.

From 5:30 until 7:30, at Kiwanis Park in downtown Union City, multiple food and beverage businesses from around the region will be on site.

Those attending can taste such items as bar-b-que, bakery sweets, coffee’s and wines, and chicken during a stroll around the park.

Music in the park will also be provided by Josh McKee.

Tickets to the “Taste of Ken-Tenn” event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the park, and can be purchased at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City.

All proceeds from the event benefit Main Street Union City.