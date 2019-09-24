The annual “Taste of Ken-Tenn” will take place Thursday in Union City.
From 5:30 until 7:30, at Kiwanis Park in downtown Union City, multiple food and beverage businesses from around the region will be on site.
Those attending can taste such items as bar-b-que, bakery sweets, coffee’s and wines, and chicken during a stroll around the park.
Music in the park will also be provided by Josh McKee.
Tickets to the “Taste of Ken-Tenn” event are $25 in advance, or $30 at the park, and can be purchased at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City.
All proceeds from the event benefit Main Street Union City.