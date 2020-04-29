Meal distributions to students in the Fulton County School System will be stopped for a period of time.

Food Service Director Lindsey Bridges told Thunderbolt News about the break in services.

With reports surfacing of some food shortages, Ms. Bridges was asked about the meal items needed in the daily delivery.

With the closing of the school system in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ms, Bridges said the feeding program has been a huge success.

Plans call for meals to be delivered to home bound students until May 28th.