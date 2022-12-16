Food donation helps feed more students and families this Christmas

Thanks to partnerships and a donation of canned goods from Discovery Park of America, the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry has more food to help families of students and staff in need over the holidays.

Coordinated School Health Director Bethany Allen said that the pantry teamed up with other organizations to get food to those who need it.

“Second Harvest Food Bank supports the pantry with a shipment of food each month while school is in session. The Weakley County Backpack Program provided 150 holiday boxes filled with food to go home to the families of students on the program. This year, DPA generously donated 500 cans of food from their Canstruction competition. We’re packing these donated cans into our food boxes for students and their families to eat over the holidays,” said Allen.

Receiving assistance through the Backpack Program is not a requirement to get assistance from the pantry. Food is available for students and their families as well as schools staff members in need.

“We want to spread the word that this food is available. The goal is always to get it to students and their families who need it,” said Coordinated School Health Assistant Kathy Dodson.

Allen is grateful for the schools’ partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Backpack Program.

“We love our partnerships. The Backpack Program is a huge support to students. They are always willing to serve our families in need – especially over the holidays. We are appreciative of their help sending food home with students that we serve on the weekends and providing meals for the entire family. Second Harvest’s support feeds many people. Our partners are helping students have happy holidays this year,” said Allen.

Child hunger is an ongoing issue according to Colin Johnson, representative of the Backpack Program who serves of the Board of Directors.

“My mother had a sign in my childhood home that read, ‘We’re not just hungry at Christmas.’ And that still rings true. Presently, there are 360 students each week who have food from the Backpack Program that goes home with them over the weekend. We are very thankful for the volunteers and partners who work hard to make it happen,” said Johnson.

Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster believes it’s important to remember that students and their families are affected by food insecurity.

“We have hungry students in our schools every day. While we strive to provide high quality instruction for students, this food pantry is a reminder that students and their families sometimes need our help in more basic ways. Putting the needs of students first, whatever the needs may be, is the aim for all who work for Weakley County Schools,” said Foster.

Another shipment of food will be delivered to the Weakley County Schools Food Pantry in January. Any family with children in school as well as staff members in need are eligible to receive food.

For more about Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)