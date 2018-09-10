Football fever has returned to Fulton County High School, where the Pilots have achieved a start not seen in over 30 years.

With Friday night’s last second 38-37 win at Stewart County, Fulton County ran their record to (3-0), which was last accomplished by the undefeated 1985 Pilots.

Head coach James Bridges talked about the teams start, and his talented group of players.

Coach Bridges was asked about the key to continuing success throughout the season.

The Pilots have been led by Junior running back Caleb Kimble, who has rushed for 695 yards in three games, and scored 15 touchdowns.

Fulton County will play at Sanger Field in Hickman on Friday night, when they host South Fulton.

