In tandem with a new football coaching staff, Murray State Athletics has announced the launch of the “Clear the Track” fundraising initiative.

The new vision for Murray State football began with the introduction of Dean Hood, as the 19th head coach on December 14th.

The “Clear the Track” campaign is now being implemented to raise $250,000 in new, recurring, annual funds for the next four years for the football program.

Plans call for the campaign goal to be completed before the kickoff of the Spring game in April, with one-third of the funding already achieved.