Football Homecoming Week at Union City

Football Homecoming festivities at Union City schools, will be taking place throughout the week.

The activities will culminate with the crowing of a queen at Friday night’s Union City game against Houston County.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said there will be dress-up theme days each day for students on all three campuses.

Today will be “Neon Day”, with “sports or nerdy outfits” on Wednesday, “Fictional Character Day” on Thursday, and “Crazy Spirit Day” on Friday.

The traditional Senior Walk, breakfast and group photo is scheduled for Friday morning, before a system-wide pep rally at 1:15.

The 2021 football homecoming queen will be crowned in halftime ceremonies of the game, with class princesses also recognized.