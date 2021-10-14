Football regular season winds down as girls’ soccer and volleyball look to state tournaments

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, region football matchups are numerous during Week 9, as nearly 100 of the roughly 120 scheduled games are between region foes.

The 2021 BlueCross Bowl state football championships will be held December 2-4, 2021 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. The TSSAA Board of Control selected Chattanooga as host of the 2021 and 2022 football championships.

Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer postseason starts this week and the state volleyball tournament will be held next week.

TSSAA encourages everyone — administrators, coaches, officials, and fans — to work together to follow the protocols that local host schools have in place so that our student-athletes have the opportunity to enjoy athletic competition throughout this new year. Although most TSSAA mandates from a year ago are no longer in place, it is important that visiting teams and spectators adhere to the rules or requirements instituted by local school boards, municipalities and other government agencies where they are traveling. TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant should do their part and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.