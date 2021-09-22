Football teams reach midpoint of the 2021 season

The midpoint of the 2021 football season is upon us with teams across the state facing their Week 6 opponents this weekend.

The 2021 BlueCross Bowl state football championships will be held December 2-4, 2021 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. The TSSAA Board of Control selected Chattanooga as host of the 2021 and 2022 football championships.

Opened in 1997, W. Max Finley Stadium is a 20,421-seat stadium located on Chattanooga’s 20th Street near the interchange of Interstate 24 and Highway 27. Besides serving as the home of Mocs Football, Finley Stadium hosted the NCAA FCS National Championship from 1997 to 2009. It is also host to international and high school soccer, including the U.S. Women’s National Team, high school football games, national lacrosse tournaments, and concerts.

TSSAA encourages everyone — administrators, coaches, officials, and fans — to work together to follow the protocols that local host schools have in place so that our student-athletes have the opportunity to enjoy athletic competition throughout this new year. Although most TSSAA mandates from a year ago are no longer in place, it is important that visiting teams and spectators adhere to the rules or requirements instituted by local school boards, municipalities and other government agencies where they are traveling. TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant should do their part and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

Historical Notes

Brentwood Academy at MBA: These two teams have met 11 times in the TSSAA playoffs and eight times with a state championship on the line. MBA leads the playoff series with six wins. Five of the 11 playoff meetings have been decided by four points or fewer.

Milan at Huntingdon: These teams met in the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons (2003, 2004). Huntingdon won both meetings by five points. The 2003 Huntingdon team went on to claim the Class 2A football championship with a 48-14 victory over Lipscomb Academy.

Scott vs. Pigeon Forge: The road team has notched victories in the last two meetings in this series. Scott High won 16-7 in 2019 and Pigeon Forge won 13-6 last season in Huntsville.

Warren Co. at Siegel: Warren Co. has topped Siegel in the last two meetings, claiming a one point win in 2019 and a five point win last season. The last time Siegel defeated Warren Co. was 2018 in a 45-6 Week 6 affair.

McMinn Central at Meigs Co.: McMinn Central has been held scoreless in the last four meetings with Meigs Co.

Signal Mountain at East Ridge: This series has been one of the most competitive in the state since 2016. The last four meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer. East Ridge has won four of the last five meetings.

Wilson Central at Mt. Juliet: Mt. Juliet has won the last five meetings in this series, but Wilson Central closed the margin to three points in last season’s contest.

Sevier Co. at William Blount: The last time these teams met in Maryville (2019), Sevier Co. slipped by with a one-point, 52-51 victory.

Whitehaven at Collierville: The most recent meeting between these teams was in 2016, which Whitehaven won 43-3.