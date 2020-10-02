Region play resumes for many teams in the Ken Tenn area.
The Westview Chargers are at home once again to play South Gibson. Chargers Coach Jarod Neal says it’ll be a tough matchup.
The Lake County Falcons will be traveling back to Weakley County to visit the Gleason Bulldogs. Falcons Coach Cory Quinn says the Bulldogs will be ready to play.
The Dresden Lions will be making the trip to South Fulton to take on the Red Devils. Lions Coach Wes Johnson says this is a big game for many reasons.
Mix 101.3 will be broadcasting the Lake County and Gleason game tonight with live updates from UT Martin as Westview hosts South Gibson. Airtime begins at 6:30, with all kickoffs set for 7:00.
Other games tonight:
Crockett County @ Obion Central, STAR 95.1
Union City @ Peabody, 105.7 The Quake
Dresden @ South Fulton
Greenfield @ Humboldt
South Gibson @ Westview
Gibson County @ McKenzie
Russellville @ Fulton County
Henry County @ Gallatin
Collinwood @ Huntingdon
Halls @ Adamsville
McNairy Central @ Bolivar
Milan @ Covington
Chester County @ Hardin County
Wayne County @ Bruceton
Lexington @ South Side
Kentucky Games
Caldwell County @ Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman @ Murray
Graves County @ Ohio County
McCracken County @ Daviess County