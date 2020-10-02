Region play resumes for many teams in the Ken Tenn area.

The Westview Chargers are at home once again to play South Gibson. Chargers Coach Jarod Neal says it’ll be a tough matchup.

The Lake County Falcons will be traveling back to Weakley County to visit the Gleason Bulldogs. Falcons Coach Cory Quinn says the Bulldogs will be ready to play.

The Dresden Lions will be making the trip to South Fulton to take on the Red Devils. Lions Coach Wes Johnson says this is a big game for many reasons.

Mix 101.3 will be broadcasting the Lake County and Gleason game tonight with live updates from UT Martin as Westview hosts South Gibson. Airtime begins at 6:30, with all kickoffs set for 7:00.

Other games tonight:

Crockett County @ Obion Central, STAR 95.1

Union City @ Peabody, 105.7 The Quake

Dresden @ South Fulton

Greenfield @ Humboldt

South Gibson @ Westview

Gibson County @ McKenzie

Henry County @ Gallatin

Collinwood @ Huntingdon

Halls @ Adamsville

McNairy Central @ Bolivar

Milan @ Covington

Chester County @ Hardin County

Wayne County @ Bruceton

Lexington @ South Side

Kentucky Games

Russellville @ Fulton County

Caldwell County @ Mayfield

Paducah Tilghman @ Murray

Graves County @ Ohio County

McCracken County @ Daviess County