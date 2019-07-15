The Tennessee Bankers Association has installed a new Chairman.

Mott Ford, chairman and CEO of Commercial Bank & Trust Company in Memphis, was installed as chairman during ceremonies at the organization’s 129th annual meeting.

As Chairman and CEO, Ford is responsible for the strategic and operating initiatives for Commercial

Bank and Trust Company, an institution with banking operations in Memphis, Paris, Union City, and Jackson.

Three new directors were also chosen at the conference, with Randy Huffstetler, CEO of the Greenfield Banking Company, representing West Tennessee.