Ford, Perry voted 2020-21 UT Martin Athletes of the Year

The UT Martin athletic department and presenting partner Leaders Credit Union announced cross country/track standout Ryan Ford as its Bob Carroll Male Athlete of the Year and women’s basketball star Chelsey Perry as its Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign.

Ford won the Bob Carroll Male Athlete of the Year Award over finalists Winston Cannon (baseball), Colton Dowell (football) and Nick Wolf (golf). Perry topped the list of finalist candidates for the Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year Award, which included Kaitlyn Kelley (softball), Hannah McDonald (equestrian) and Emely van der Vliet (soccer).

Ford wrapped up a decorated career by becoming the first player in program history to be named OVC Male Cross Country Athlete of the Year. He also earned a pair of medals at the OVC Outdoor Championship and qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary this season. In cross country, he earned his second All-OVC first team honor after finishing fourth at the league championships with a time of 26:51.3. The Huntsville, Ala. native claimed a pair of OVC Runner of the Week honors after recording event titles at the SEMO Redhawks XC Invite with an 8k time of 24:16.4 while posting a blazing 4.5-mile time of 22:41.8 at the Golden Eagle Invitational.

During the outdoor track slate, Ford posted a banner weekend with two podium finishes – including his first OVC title – at the OVC Outdoor Championship. He won the 5k title with a time of 14:25.99 while finishing runner-up in the 10k at 29:55.7 for his third career OVC Championship medal. He leaves UT Martin firmly planted in the program’s record book with four of the top 10 cross country times while holding school records in the indoor 3k (8:16.13), indoor 5k (14:37.13), outdoor 5k (14:07.44) and outdoor 10k (29:19.55).

Meanwhile, Perry claimed her second straight OVC Player of the Year honor and third All-OVC selection after averaging 22.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season. A senior forward out of Middleton, Tenn., she became the program’s first WNBA Draft selection and the OVC’s first since 2003 after being taken with the 26th overall pick by the Indiana Fever. She was named a Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year semifinalist and also earned a spot on the Katrina McClain Award Top-10 Watch List for the nation’s best power forward. She led the OVC in scoring (22.9 points per game), field goal percentage (50.2) and field goals made (164) while ranking amongst league leaders in free throw percentage (83.3, third), blocks per game (1.7, third), defensive rebounds per game (5.7, fourth) rebounds per game (7.2, sixth) and three-point field goals per game (1.8, eighth).

Perry was named OVC Player of the Week five times while helping guide the Skyhawks to a 22-6 overall record and the second of back-to-back OVC regular season championships. She leaves UT Martin as the program’s all-time leader with 228 career blocks while ranking third in points (1,963), fourth in field goals made (733), fourth in rebounds (768), fifth in free throws made (368) and eighth in three-pointers made (129).