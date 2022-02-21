Former addiction clinic manager charged with TennCare fraud, drug fraud, ID theft

A former addiction recovery clinic owner is facing multiple charges, including fraud and identity theft following a joint investigation by the TBI and other state law enforcement agencies.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 38-year-old Lindsey Erin Chelette, of Spring Hill, was arrested Friday for TennCare Fraud, Prescription Drug Fraud, Identity Theft, and Forgery.

Niland says the investigation into Chelette began in September 2019 following reports of TennCare and drug fraud at a Spring Hill out-patient clinic.

The investigation revealed that from February 2019 through February 2021, Chelette, the owner/manager of the Harpeth Recovery Clinic, used the credentials of other doctors to write, submit, and receive prescriptions for a family member.

She also submitted claims for service to a TennCare-managed care company for a patient who was deceased at the time services were allegedly rendered.

Harpeth Recovery Clinic operated as an opioid addiction recovery outpatient clinic without proper licensure. The clinic is no longer open.

Chelette is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $22,500 bond.