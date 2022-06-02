Former Austin Peay track/cross country coach misappropriated $30,600

A former track and cross country coach at Austin Peay State University is accused of misappropriating over $30,000.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released an investigation Thursday involving Douglas Molnar, who served as Austin Peay’s head track and cross country coach from September 2004 until June 2019.

The vast majority of the misappropriated money was collected and turned over to Molnar during fundraiser events between 2015 and 2018, including several athletic events in which participants were charged entry fees.

At least $29,775 that was collected during these events should have been deposited into a APSU bank account; however, investigators discovered Molnar retained this money for his personal benefit.

Molnar’s misappropriation also includes fraudulent travel claims totaling $600. Molnar either overstated or fabricated how much he had spent for the track team to attend track meets when he claimed reimbursement from the university.

Finally, Molnar diverted a money order for $225 into a bank account he controlled. The money order was made payable to “Austin Peay” and should have been turned over to the university for deposit.

During the course of their investigation, investigators learned Molnar deposited some of the misappropriated money into a joint checking bank account and a “Douglas Molnar, DBA Tennessee Athletic Project” bank account that he controlled.

Twenty-one of the checks he deposited into the accounts were made payable to APSU.

On Thursday, Molnar entered a plea of guilty by criminal information in the Criminal Court of Montgomery County to the felony offense of theft of property over $10,000. The Court granted judicial diversion relief, placed Molnar on four years supervised state probation, and ordered him to pay restitution in the total amount of $30,600.