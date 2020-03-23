Events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the hoarding of items from local stores, and closure of some businesses, has caused both anxiety and fear in many people.

With the virus situation expected to continue for an unknown period of time, emotional reactions are expected to remain.

Former Union City Behavioral and Mental Health Director Mike Hoffman, explained the issue behind the fear at this time.

Hoffman said the feeling of anxiety is legitimate during this pandemic.

Hoffman said the nationwide crisis is also causing anxiety in many people, due to the sudden change in lifestyles.