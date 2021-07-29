Former Benton County deputy arrested for domestic assault

A former Benton County Sheriff’s deputy is accused of assaulting a former girlfriend.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Christopher S. Nolen, of Camden, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with one count of Domestic Assault.

The arrest stems from an incident Tuesday in which Nolen assaulted a former girlfriend.

Following the incident, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office placed Nolen on administrative leave, but has since terminated his employment with the department.

Nolen was booked into the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.