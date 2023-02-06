February 6, 2023
Former Benton County Jail correctional officer accused of having sexual contact with inmate

Brandon Cooley

A former Benton County Jail correctional officer is accused of having sexual contact with a female inmate.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 37-year-old Brandon D. Cooley, of Camden, turned himself into TBI agents Monday and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Last September, TBI agents began investigating allegations that a former correctional officer had sexual contact with an inmate.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was secured last Friday for Cooley on one count of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.

Cooley has been released on his own recognizance.

