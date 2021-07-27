Former Benton County pastor, coach indicted on child exploitation charges

A former Benton County pastor and coach has been indicted on child exploitation charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 32-year-old Joshua Henley, of Evansville, Indiana, was indicted in Jackson federal court for using three minors to create sexual abuse material and for transporting a minor interstate to engage in criminal sexual activity.

From 2017 to March 2021, Henley served as pastor of the Holladay Church of Christ and as a girls’ basketball coach at Holladay Elementary School.

He previously held similar positions in Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, and was working as a youth pastor in Indiana until his arrest.

Henley is charged with four counts of producing child sexual exploitation material and one count each of transporting and possessing such materials; one count of transporting a minor interstate to engage in criminal sexual activity; and one count of sending obscene material to a minor under sixteen.

If convicted on all counts, Henley could face up to 160 years in federal prison. The case is pending before Chief Federal District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson in Jackson. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, with technical assistance from the TBI.

Anyone with additional information on this or other cases involving sexual exploitation of minors is asked to contact investigators at the FBI Resident Agency in Jackson or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.