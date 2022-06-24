Former Brighton High School booster club officer charged with theft

A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club is charged with theft following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower says Amy Spurlin is charged with one count of theft over $1,000.

The booster club helps raise money for the Brighton High School football team. Occasionally, Spurlin was allowed to use the Club debit card to make purchases for the football team.

Investigators determined Spurlin stole at least $1,719.44 from both the high school and the booster club between January 2020 and July 2020, including $931 in cash that she misappropriated from a fundraiser as well as $788.44 from unauthorized sales transactions (Amazon and Chick-fil-a) and cash withdrawals from the booster club account.

After being relieved of her duties, Spurlin repaid a total of $550, leaving a total outstanding balance of $1,169.44.

In March, Spurlin admitted to investigators that she used booster club and high school funds for personal use due to family hardship. She also agreed to continue paying back the booster club and the high school.