Former Cardinals All-Star Player Passes Away

Former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star player, coach and organization member, Joe Cunningham, has passed away at the age of 89.

In 1949, the 17 year old Cunningham was signed by the Cardinals, and played four minor league seasons, before serving two years in the military during the Korean War.

He returned to the Cardinals in 1954, and moved to the outfield to accommodate Stan Musial’s move to first base.

Cunningham was a two-time National League All-Star, who led the Major Leagues in 1959 with a .453 on base percentage.

Following his playing days, he was a minor league instructor, and later served on Whitey Herzog’s coaching staff during the World Series championship season of 1982.

Cunningham became the Cardinals Director of Sales, and was credited with building the Group and Season Ticket departments, along with developing Party Rooms and All-Inclusive areas.

In 2015, the Cardinals honored Cunningham with “Cunningham Corner”, an area of Busch Stadium that is now used for group events, programs and postseason celebrations.

He is also a member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.