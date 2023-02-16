Former Cardinals Catcher and Broadcaster, Tim McCarver, Passes Away

St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans were saddened on Thursday, following the passing of longtime player and broadcaster, Tim McCarver.

The 81 year old McCarver was a catcher for the World Series teams of 1964, 1967 and 1968, and was associated with Major League Baseball for over 60 years.

McCarver was enshrined as a Cardinals Hall of Famer as part of two World Series championships, and also received Hall of Fame status for his time in the broadcast booth.

McCarver was born and lived in Memphis before playing with the Cardinals, with the Memphis Chicks minor league facility later named “Tim McCarver Stadium”.

McCarver was the catcher for St. Louis for 12 seasons, and played a total of 21 years.

He also earned three straight Emmy Awards for his broadcasting, and provided analysis for a record 23 World Series and 20 All-Star games.