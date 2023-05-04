Former Carroll County Volunteer Fire Chief and wife indicted for theft

The former fire chief for the Carroll County Volunteer Fire Department and his wife have been indicted on theft charges.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office resulted in the indictments of William and Malisa Smith, who served as the fire chief and treasurer for the District 8 – Mixie station.

The Smiths were indicted this week by the Carroll County Grand Jury on one count of theft of property over $10,000, and one count of fraudulent use of a debit card over $10,000.

Comptroller investigators determined the Smiths stole at least $30,150 from the department beginning in April 2014 until they resigned in March 2020.

The Smiths misappropriated the money from the department’s bank account and from a separate credit union account.

The Smiths made unauthorized debit card transactions, check disbursements, and cash withdrawals, which included purchases at various retail stores; personal lodging and travel expenses; payments for food and alcohol; fuel purchases; and payments for various personal services.

Department members confirmed the transactions did not benefit the department.

Investigators interviewed the Smiths in February 2023 where they admitted they made personal transactions with fire department funds.