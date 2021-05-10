Former Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual battery

A former Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with sexual battery for inappropriately touching a woman without her consent.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 37-year-old Jeremy Ethridge was arrested early Monday following his indictment last week by the Cheatham County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from an incident on or around August 29, 2020 when Ethridge, who was an off-duty Sergeant with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, inappropriately touched the woman without her consent. Ethridge is no longer an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

Ethridge was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.