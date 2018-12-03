A former Public Works employee with the City of Hickman has been arrested for charges involving an inmate on his work crew.

A press release by the Fulton County Detention Center said 47 year old Joseph Benjamin Lattus, of Hickman, was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

The arrest came after an investigation of Lattus, who was allegedly providing drugs to an inmate who was on his work crew.

Charges were issued against Lattus that included first degree official misconduct, trafficking in methamphetamine, promoting contraband, bribery of a public servant and tampering with physical evidence.

An officials with the City of Hickman said Lattus left his position in Public Works about two weeks ago.

