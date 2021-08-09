Former Clarksville councilman, wife indicted on charges of fraud, perjury

A former Clarksville City Councilman and his wife are facing charges related to voter registration fraud.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says in March, agents began investigating allegations that then-City of Clarksville Councilman Richard Garrett had violated election laws. During the course of the investigation, agents learned Garrett and his wife, Laquvia Garrett, were responsible for perjury and voter registration fraud.

Last Tuesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 36-year-old Richard Jeremiah Garrett with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud, and 35-year-old Laquvia Shieka Garrett with one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud.

Both were booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Friday with bonds set at $8,000 and $6,500, respectively.