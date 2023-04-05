Former Clarksville daycare employee indicted, charged in child abuse case

A former Clarksville daycare employee is facing charges, accused of abusing a toddler in her care, following an investigation by the TBI.

The investigation into 22-year-old Sarah Jo Fuson began last month after a reported instance of suspected child abuse that took place at her former place of employment in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Fuson with Aggravated Child Abuse (8 Years Of Age Or Less) and Child Abuse (8 Years Of Age Or Less).

Fuson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.