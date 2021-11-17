Former coach honored with “Randy Frazier Court” at Gleason

Coach, teacher, principal, and superintendent are among the titles Randy Frazier has earned.

And now, the Gleason gymnasium basketball floor has been named in his honor as “Randy Frazier Court.”

During Monday night’s dedication ceremony, Gleason School Principal Lee Lawrence said…

(AUDIO)

With family and former players, teachers, coaches, and school board members in attendance, Mr. Frazier shared his moment with the large crowd of Bulldog fans.

(AUDIO)

As coach of the Lady Bulldogs, Mr. Frazier won three state championships, earned a state runner-up title, and made nine state tournament appearances.