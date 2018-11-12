A Fulton County grand jury has indicted the City of Fulton’s former Code Enforcement Officer, on multiple counts related to a structure fire.

Fulton Police Detective Captain Allen Poole said 59 year old Bobby Keith Curlin, of Fulton, was indicted for second-degree arson, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, and one count of first-degree official misconduct.

Curlin’s indictment comes after a five-month investigation into a suspicious fire that occurred at 805 Walnut Street in Fulton.

During the investigation, evidence was discovered that indicated Curlin set the fire, that destroyed the house at 805 Walnut Street, and damaged an adjacent house as well.

Curlin was also indited on July 12th for tampering with a witness and menacing, after he made contact with a witness in the investigation and attempted to affect her testimony in the case.

Following the indictment, Curlin was released on a $1,500 cash bond.

