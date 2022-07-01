July 1, 2022
Former corrections officers indicted for federal civil rights offenses following assault on inmate and false cover-up report

Two former correctional officers at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville have been indicted by a Memphis federal grand jury following an assault on an inmate.

Thirty-six-year-old Javian Griffin is charged with using unlawful force against an inmate and both he and 32-year-old Sebron Hollands are charged with obstruction of justice for writing false reports about the assault.

The count charging Griffin with unlawful use of force carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison while the counts charging Griffin and Hollands with writing a false report carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

