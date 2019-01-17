A former Crockett County 9-1-1 Director will spend over four and half years in federal prison for embezzling money from a trust fund.

42-year-old Brian Black of Dyersburg was sentenced in U.S. District Court this week to 57 months in prison for embezzling $178,000 from a trust account, for which he was the trustee.

According to court documents, Black wrote over $70,000 dollars in trust checks to himself, and almost $6,000 to attend the St. Louis Cardinals fantasy camp in Florida. Black also used over $12,000 of trust money buying items for his home in Dyersburg.

By the time authorities began an investigation, Black had spent all of the money in the trust account.

Black was convicted last June after a two-week jury trial in Jackson.

The United States is seeking a judgment against Black for restitution, and a subsequent hearing will determine the exact amount and extent of criminal restitution to be paid by Black to the victim’s estate.