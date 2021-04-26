Former Crockett County Sheriff’s deputy sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for child exploitation offenses

A former Crockett County Sheriff’s deputy will spend over 18 years in federal prison for child exploitation offenses.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew Berry, of Eads, was sentenced Friday in Memphis federal court to 220 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release.

According to court records, while investigating child exploitation in 2019, an Indiana police department found a West Tennessee computer making child sexual abuse material available over the internet.

A search warrant was executed at Berry’s residence in Bells, who was at the time, a Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputy, where forensic examination of Berry’s digital devices confirmed Berry had been seeking out child sexual abuse material since at least 2002.

The investigation also revealed Berry secretly took photographs of the buttocks of females (adults and minors) in public places and had a sexual relationship with a minor during his time as a law enforcement officer.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, TBI, Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan City (Indiana) Police Department investigated the case.