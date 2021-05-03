Former Dresden Graduate Has Big Game in Dodgers Win

Former Dresden High School graduate Matt Beaty had the best game of his Major League Baseball career on Sunday.

Beaty, and teammate A.J. Pollock, made Los Angeles Dodgers history when they combined for 15 RBI’s in a 16-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

During the game, Beaty was 4-for-6 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in seven.

The former Dresden baseball standout also hit his first Major League grand slam in the second inning.

Pollock also had a grand slam home run, and eight RBI’s.

In the win, Beaty and Pollock became the first Dodgers duo to ever have seven-plus RBI’s in a game.

After being sent down to the Dodgers alternate training site on April 17th, Beaty has returned to the team with nine hits in 17 plate appearances since being recalled on April 24th.