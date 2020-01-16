Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 for former longtime Dyersburg Mayor Bill Revell.

The 90 year old Revell passed away Monday.

He served as Mayor from 1980 thru 2006, and was named the state “Mayor of the Year” in 1987.

Revell was also a former football and track star at Dyersburg High School, where he was honored in 2014 after 61 years of carrying the down marker, or chains, for home football games.

Across the state line in Kentucky, Keith Todd, the First District Public Information Officer for the Transportation Cabinet, called Revell a “visionary” and “great cheerleader” for I-69 through Tennessee, Kentucky and other states.

Following his years as Mayor in Dyersburg, Revell was the Vice-President of the I-69 Coalition.