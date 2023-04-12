April 12, 2023
Former Dyersburg Police officer indicted, charged with aggravated statutory rape

Sharquawn Henderson

A former Dyersburg Police officer is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sharquawn Henderson is charged with Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and Aggravated Statutory Rape following an investigation by the TBI.

In February, agents began investigating allegations that Henderson, while employed as a Dyersburg Police officer, engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in Dyer County.

After being indicted Monday by the Dyer County Grand Jury, Henderson surrendered Tuesday to TBI agents at the Dyer County Jail and was booked on a $10,000 bond.

