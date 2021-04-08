Former firefighter charged in Weakley County church fire

A former Dresden firefighter is charged with setting fire to a Sharon church on Easter Sunday.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 25-year-old Codie Austin Clark, of Sharon, was arrested Wednesday night on one count of Arson of a Place of Worship.

McAlister says the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from the TBI in the investigation of an Easter Sunday fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church along Highway 89 in Sharon.

During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of the Dresden Fire Department, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set and that Clark was the individual responsible.

The Dresden Fire Department had been conducting an internal investigation involving Clark following a series of recent fires in the area.

Clark is being held without bond in the Weakley County Jail.