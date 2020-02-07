A former deputy jailer at the Fulton County Detention Center in Hickman has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

54 year old James “Jim” Eakes was sentenced for willfully depriving a Kentucky citizen of his constitutional rights under law.

In April of 2019, Eakes was convicted in federal court in Paducah, of depriving an inmate the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by assaulting him with a dangerous weapon.

According to court testimony, Eakes repeatedly tased the inmate, after he reportedly cursed at the deputy jailer.

Following the sentencing, FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown Jr. said Eakes not only abused his position of authority, but also betrayed the public’s trust.

Jury testimony said Eakes was called to the inmates cell after being told the individual was suicidal.

Eakes and two female deputy jailers then removed all of the inmates possessions and made him strip naked, leaving the individual with only an anti-suicide garment.

After the door was locked, testimony showed the inmate cursed at Eakes, who then ordered the door unlocked to deploy his taser.

As the inmate was slumped against the cell, Eakes repeatedly yelled at the individual, who was then tased two additional times.

The case was investigated by the FBI Louisville Field Office, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney Office of the Western District of Kentucky and Civil Rights Division.