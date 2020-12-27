A former Fulton County Judge-Executive, and school system Superintendent has passed away.

Harold Garrison, of Hickman, died Friday at a Memphis hospital.

The 86 year old Garrison was the first basketball coach at Fulton County High School, and later became the school principal.

In 1967, he was named superintendent of the school system.

Following his career in education, Garrison served as City Manager for the City of Hickman, and as Fulton County’s Judge-Executive before retiring in 2006.

Private graveside services will be held Monday at the Hickman City Cemetery.