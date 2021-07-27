Former Gibson County PTO president indicted for theft

A former Gibson County PTO president has been indicted on theft charges.

According to Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, Kacey Criswell, the former PTO president and treasurer at Spring Hill School, part of the Gibson County Special School District, misappropriated nearly $17,600 from the PTO between July 2015 and November 2019.

The investigation began after school officials reported missing PTO funds.

Much of the money was stolen when Criswell failed to deposit money that was received from fundraisers and basketball concessions. Criswell also wrote checks payable to cash to be used as change funds for concessions and fundraisers; however, she did not deposit some of the change funds back into the bank account.

In order to conceal her activities, Criswell changed the PTO’s bank account address to her personal mailing address so that she would receive bank statements. She also altered PTO financial reports to indicate the PTO’s money was being deposited.

Mumpower says Criswell did pay back over $14,000 to the PTO; however, she still owes the PTO over $3,400. The PTO was formally dissolved in August 2020.

Criswell was indicted this month by the Gibson County Grand Jury on one count of Theft over $10,000.

In addition to the misappropriation, investigators are also questioning over $5,000 that was used for purchases that were unsupported by itemized receipts or other supporting documentation.

Investigators could not determine if the purchases were used exclusively for the PTO’s benefit.