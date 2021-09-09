Former Gleason City Recorder indicted for theft

A former Gleason City Recorder has been indicted for misappropriating over $12,000 from the City of Gleason and the Weakley County Municipal Electric System.

Angela Hunt was indicted this week by the Weakley County Grand Jury on two counts of Theft over $2,500, one count of Theft of Services, and three counts of Official Misconduct.

The State Comptroller’s office determined Hunt stole $8,100 from the town and WCMES by failing to deposit money and not recording some cash payments she received from customers.

Hunt also improperly received a total of $4,000 in water, sewer, and garbage services by not paying her personal utility bill in a timely manner. She used the city’s utility accounting software to remove her name from the monthly cutoff list and concealed that she wasn’t paying her personal utility bill.

Hunt has since paid her balance in full.

The investigation also revealed that the City of Gleason paid employees over $15,000 in questionable annual leave compensation. This occurred because town employees were allowed to accrue leave balances in excess of the town’s policy.