Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death

A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child.

Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Williams told Thunderbolt News about his 12 years at Graceland, which included work with the Presley family.(AUDIO)

With new ownership, and the oversight of the remaining Presley family, Williams said he feels the future of Graceland will be strong.(AUDIO)

It was recently announced that Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland alongside of her son Benjamin.

Elvis, his parents Vernon and Gladys, and grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, are also buried at the home.