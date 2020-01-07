Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have charged a former elected official for misuse of funds.

In January of 2019, State Police were asked by new Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney, Richie Kemp, to investigate David Hargrove for allegations of using public funds for personal expenses.

Hargrove served as the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney until January 1st of 2019.

The investigation focused on the use of court ordered forfeiture funds and how they were used.

Over the course of several months, the investigation uncovered multiple debits from the forfeiture account for non-qualifying expenses.

On Monday, a State Police detective testified before a Franklin County Grand Jury regarding his investigation.

The Grand Jury then returned a single Class-C felony indictment for abuse of public trust over $10,000.

Hargrove was served a criminal summons which ordered him to appear before the Franklin County Circuit Court on January 31st.