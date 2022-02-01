Former Graves County Student Arrested for Threatening School Shooting

A former Graves County High School student has been arrested for making threats, including one to commit a school shooting.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 arrested 18 year old Joshua Smith, of Fancy Farm, after a request for assistance from the Graves County High School Resource Officer.

Reports said Smith had created a social media page using a student’s name.

He then used the page to make several threatening statements to another high school student.

Due to the investigation, Troopers were able to arrest Smith on charges of second degree terroristic threatening and theft of identity without consent.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail following his arrest.