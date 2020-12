Former Greenfield High School basketball players Chloe Moore-McNeil and Tess Darby met up Thursday prior to the Tennessee at Indiana game in Bloomington.

This was the first meeting of the two former teammates in their college career.

Tennessee upset the 15th ranked women Hoosiers 66-58.

Moore-McNeil was 0-1 from 3-point range in the game. Darby did not enter the game.