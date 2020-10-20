A Hardeman County correctional officer will spend five years in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine in the Whiteville Correctional Facility.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 21-year-old Shontavis Rivers, of Bolivar, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 60 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, last September, Rivers was caught trying to smuggle narcotics into the Whiteville Correctional Facility.

Whiteville Police officers were called to the scene and questioned Rivers who admitted that he had several packages concealed on his person. Each package contained approximately 77 grams of actual methamphetamine at 98% purity and 6.82 grams of cocaine.

Rivers admitted to bringing packages of narcotics into the facility on two prior occasions.