Kentucky State Police are investigating the former Sheriff of Hickman County.

Post 1 reports said Detective Michael Robichaud presented an investigation into former Sheriff Mark Green to the Hickman County Grand Jury on Thursday.

The 50 year old Green, of Mayfield, was indicted on one count of Class D felony abuse of public trust under $10,000.

The charges stem from an investigation into missing funds from an account that Green had access to while serving as Sheriff.

A criminal summons was issued for Green to be arraigned in Hickman Court on April 4th.

Post 1 reports said the investigation is continuing.