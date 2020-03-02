A former Hickman native has been chosen to receive the 2020 “Port Person of the Year” award.

Assistant Secretary of the Army, Rickey “RD” James, was chosen for the award by the American Association of Port Authorities.

James was selected for his dedication in leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to streamline processes for maintaining and improving America’s civil works infrastructure, including deep-draft shipping channels.

Following his nomination by President Donald Trump, and confirmation hearings, James was sworn in on February 5th of 2018 as the Corps 12th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

James moved from Hickman to New Madrid, Missouri, were he was a self employed farmer and manager of cotton gins and grain elevators for the A.C. Riley Company.

In December of 1981, President Ronald Reagan appointed James to the Mississippi River Commission, with Presidents George H.W. Bush, George Bush and Barrack Obama each reappointing him to nine year terms.

James will receive his “Port Person of the Year” award in Washington on March 18th.