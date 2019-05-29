A former City of Hickman Public Works supervisor has plead guilty to charges involving a Fulton County Detention Center inmate.

Joseph Benjamin Lattus II plead guilty in Fulton County Circuit Court to charges of official misconduct, tampering with evidence and promoting contraband.

The charges stem from an investigation of Lattus supervising a jail work crew, in which one member later tested positive for methamphetamine, and others admitted to the use of tobacco products and cell phones.

During the investigation, an affidavit stated Lattus admitted to accepting $100 from an inmate for drugs, while also being observed picking up a $400 wire transfer in Union City, from a family member of the inmate who tested positive for methamphetamine.

The investigation centered on a time period of October 22nd thru November 9th of 2018, with Lattus leaving his job with the City of Hickman after the allegations surfaced.

Sentencing in the case has now been set for July 11th in front of Circuit Judge Tim Langford.